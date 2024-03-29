Will thunderstorms, high winds hit Kansas City on Easter Sunday? See the weekend forecast

Start looking for indoor Easter egg hiding spots, Kansas City, because there’s rain in the forecast for Sunday.

Saturday is expected to be dry with a high of 70 degrees, but things get damper as the weekend progresses, according to Brett Williams, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

The Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook on Friday morning for most of western and central Missouri, as well as eastern Kansas. The outlook warns winds could reach 30-40 mph on Friday night, and “showers and thunderstorms return Sunday through Tuesday. Some storms could be strong to severe Sunday and Monday.”

The Weather Service forecasts a chance of thunderstorms on Saturday night and a 30% chance of rain on Sunday morning, primarily before 1 p.m. A break in the weather should provide respite, but wind gusts are still expected to reach up to 23 mph, according to the Weather Service.

But if there’s one positive to Sunday’s weather, it’s the temperature.

A high temperature of 81 degrees is expected before temperatures drop back to 56 degrees overnight as thunderstorms move back into the area. Hail is also a possibility in Sunday night’s thunderstorms, according to the Weather Service.

Things won’t get much better as we move into the new week. The Weather Service forecasts thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday before clear and sunny skies are back in the forecast on Wednesday.