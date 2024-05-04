Thunderstorms and high winds develop this weekend

Strong to severe thunderstorms and spotty showers will develop in parts of New Mexico this weekend. A period of windy weather will return starting Sunday.

Warmer and breezier weather has returned to New Mexico Friday afternoon. Winds in eastern New Mexico have been gusting up to around 35 mph. High temperatures are back in the 90s in southeast parts of the state, with temperatures making it up to around 80° in the Albuquerque Metro. A backdoor cold front will move through eastern New Mexico by Saturday morning, bringing low clouds and drizzle. The front will also bring a gusty east wind into the Rio Grande Valley Saturday morning, with gusts up to 45 mph.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will develop Saturday afternoon in southeast New Mexico, with large hail and strong winds the biggest threats. Spotty showers will also develop in northern New Mexico, where a couple thunderstorms will be possible. Evaporating rain showers will also develop along the Continental Divide, which would produce gusty winds into Albuquerque as well by Saturday evening. Storms will move east out of New Mexico Saturday evening, with the rain showers ending Saturday night.

Another push of low level moisture will move into the state Saturday night through Sunday morning. However, an approaching storm system will increase wind speeds Sunday afternoon. Southwesterly winds will gust to as high as 55 mph in northwest New Mexico Sunday afternoon. The southwest winds will bring in drier air across the state Sunday afternoon.

Even stronger wind gusts will develop Monday afternoon, with westerly winds gusting to as high as 65 mph across parts of the state. Areas of blowing dust will be likely both Sunday and Monday, along with a very high fire danger. Wind speeds will begin a downward trend on Tuesday, with lighter winds in store by the end of next week.

