Thunderstorms moving through Maricopa, Coconino counties

Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Camp Creek, or 13 miles east of New River, moving southeast at 20 mph and strong outflows moving south at 25 mph, the National Weather Service reported.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea-sized hail were expected.

Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Also, minor damage to outdoor objects was possible, the weather service said.

Impacted locations in Maricopa County included Phoenix, Glendale, Scottsdale, Peoria, Fountain Hills, Sugarloaf Mountain, New River, Sun City West, Ballantine Trailhead, Round Valley, Sun City, Cave Creek, Carefree, Deer Valley Airport, Goldfield Ranch, Desert Mountain, Scottsdale Airport, Camp Creek, McDowell Mountain Park and Desert Ridge Marketplace.

It also included the following highways: Interstate 17 between mile markers 213 and 241; State Route 51 between mile markers 12 and 15; State Route 87 between mile markers 189 and 194, and between milemarkers 207 and 216.

Doppler radar also was tracking a strong outflow from showers along a line extending from Freestone Park to the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community to near Piestewa Peak Park to near the Glendale Sports Complex. Movement was south at 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph were expected.

Impacted locations in the Valley included Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, El Mirage, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Tolleson, Youngtown, Laveen, Cashion, east Mesa, Sun City and Sun Lakes.

It also included the following highways: Interstate 10 between mile markers 129 and 176; Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 215; State Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 15.

Doppler radar also was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Apache Lake, or 10 miles southwest of Roosevelt, moving southeast at 25 mph. Pea-sized hail and minor damage to outdoor objects were possible.

Impacted locations included Globe, Superior, Miami, Top Of The World, Cutter, Top-Of-The-World, Claypool, Canyon Lake, Central Heights-Midland City, Tonto National Monument, Apache Lake, Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Inspiration and Tortilla Flat.

It also included the following highways: U.S. 60 between mile markers 220 and 258; State Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 267; and State Route 77 between mile markers 151 and 170.

Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rogers Lake, or 10 miles southwest of Flagstaff, moving southeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea-sized hail were expected.

Gusty winds can knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation was possible, the weather service said.

Impacted locations in Coconino County included: Flagstaff, Flagstaff Pulliam Airport, Oak Creek Vista Overlook, Pine Flat CG, Kachina Village, Rogers Lake, Mountainaire, Fort Tuthill Park, Harding Spring Trailhead, Pine Del, Pumphouse Wash Swimming Hole, West Fork Trailhead, Lake Mary, Canyon Vista CG, East Pocket Lookout Tower, West Fork Of Oak Creek, Cave Springs Campground, Pine Flat Campground, Sterling Fish Hatchery and Lower Lake Mary.

It also included the following highways: Interstate 17 between mile markers 327 and 337; State Route 89A between mile markers 384 and 398.

Tips for driving in the rain

The Arizona Department of Transportation provided the following safety tips for driving in the rain:

Inspect windshield wipers and replace them if necessary prior to expected rainfall.

Turn on the headlights.

Reduce speeds.

Avoid sudden breaking on wet pavement.

Create a "space cushion" between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

Avoid areas where water has pooled in travel lanes.

How to protect yourself from lightning strikes

Here are lightning safety tips from the National Weather Service:

Pay attention to the weather. If you see big blue clouds, otherwise known as thunderheads, go inside. These types of clouds could mean a thunderstorm is coming.

Get in a building with plumbing and wiring. If lightning strikes the building, the lightning will be conducted around and into the ground.

Stay in your car. A vehicle will give you protection as electricity from lightning will pass through the vehicle's structure instead of hitting you.

Get off open water. A boat out on the water is likely to be the most prominent object and you could be struck.

Do not shower or bathe. If lightning hits your pipes, it could be conducted into the water in your bath or shower.

Do not use electric appliances with plugs or cords. Wireless cellphones are OK, as are laptops that are connected to Wi-Fi but not plugged in.

Follow the 30-30 rule. If you hear thunder within 30 seconds of a lightning bolt, that means the thunderstorm's distance is threatening. Wait at least 30 minutes after you hear the last thunder to go out. That gives the storm enough time to move away or dissipate.

You don’t have to be near a storm to get struck. Lightning strikes can easily travel 10 miles or more. A record lightning flash in Oklahoma in 2007 traveled nearly 200 miles. Seek shelter if you hear thunder.

Do not shelter under a tree. If lightning strikes the tree, the ground charge from the strike could travel into you.

Don't huddle in a group. If you are outdoors with friends or family during a thunderstorm, don't all clump together. Keeping separation could reduce the number of people injured if lightning strikes.

