Thunderstorms expected late Friday afternoon. Skies clearing, high 70s for Mother's Day.

The National Weather Service's local office is predicting thunderstorms to hit Milwaukee as early as 8 p.m. Friday.

A line of thunderstorms is expected to move through Wisconsin late Friday afternoon and into the evening but the rain and clouds will give way to a sunny, warm forecast for Mother's Day on Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, the storms will push into western Wisconsin, reaching La Crosse and Eau Claire between 2-4 p.m., Madison between 5-7 p.m. and Milwaukee between 8-9 p.m.

Along with the storms, there is a good chance for small, penny-size hail in Madison and the northwest portion of the state. The National Weather Service would not rule out hale also accompanying the storms in Milwaukee.

The speed of the line of the storm is expected to be 30 to 40 miles per hour. Along with that may come gusty winds going 40 to 50 miles per hour.

These thunderstorms are expected to clear up overnight, leading to a clear day Saturday. However, there is a 20% change of precipitation from the lakeshore in Sheboygan down through Racine and Kenosha counties.

Saturday will stay clear throughout the night, leading to a bright and sunny Mother's Day morning on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to rise across Wisconsin by mid-afternoon, with temperatures in southern Wisconsin reaching the upper 70s and temperatures in northern Wisconsin reaching the low 70s. Temperatures will cool down in the evening to 50 degrees.

Expect winds up to 30 miles per hour to take place from noon to around 4 p.m. These winds will take place in a large part of the southwest region of the state.

Zoe Takaki is an intern for the Ideas Lab. She graduated from Columbia College Chicago where she studied journalism.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Thunderstorms in Wisconsin Friday but Mothers Day weather clear, warm