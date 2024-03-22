Will thunderstorms drench Miami’s Ultra Music Festival? Here’s what the forecast says

More than 100,000 people are expected to dance this weekend to the beat of electronic music at Ultra Music Festival, an annual, three-day outdoor party at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.

But for the festivalgoers attending, you’ll need an umbrella — as severe thunderstorms, widespread heavy rainfall, localized flooding and a few tornadoes are possible while a strong low-pressure system moves into the region, according to weather experts.

The hazardous weather is set to begin Friday, with its primary threats being damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes.

Will thunderstorms drench Ultra?

Here’s what the National Weather Service is forecasting:

How much rain is expected?

Excessive rainfall could result in localized flash flooding across the region.

Miami-Dade and Broward counties are under a flood watch from Friday morning through Saturday evening.

Up to six inches of rain are possible, with the highest amounts in the Homestead-area.

Up to five inches of rain are expected this weekend in parts of South Florida, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

What about the wind?

Gusty winds are anticipated with 20-30 mph sustained winds and gusts to 40 mph on Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.

A wind advisory is in effect from Friday afternoon to Saturday evening for areas closest to the Atlantic Coast. Objects that are outdoors should be secured and caution should be taken if driving.

Periods of heavy rain is expected Friday and Friday night. The highest accumulations are likely to be along and south of Alligator Alley where 3-6 inches is possible with locally higher amounts. This may lead to some flooding, especially in urban and poor drainage locations. pic.twitter.com/TYlKUpDiDP — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) March 21, 2024

Beware of coastal hazards

Those planning to go to the beach or hop on a boat might have to reconsider their plans.

Dangerous marine conditions are expected starting Friday. Conditions should gradually improve early next week as winds and seas subside.

The risk of rip currents will remain high along the Atlantic Coast into next week.

The risk of rip currents will remain high in South Florida into next week, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

When will the downpour cease?

Weather is forecast to improve Sunday and into next week with dry conditions, gradually subsiding winds and seasonable temperatures.