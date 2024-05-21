Thunderstorms, damaging winds possible Tuesday night in Rockford region

National Weather Service meteorologists are warning Rockford area residents to brace for potential thunderstorms Tuesday night.

A line of storms is moving through northern central Illinois and expected to impact Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane and DuPage counties among others.

It will be mostly sunny and 89 degrees this afternoon, but expect winds of 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the Rockford area as evening approaches.

Storms with damaging winds and possibly even hail are likely. There is also an elevated risk of tornados near and west of the Route 39 corridor, according to a hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service.

Chances of rain are 80% with up to a half-inch of rainfall possible.

