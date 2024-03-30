Thunderstorms could throw a damper on some Easter activities. Here’s what to know.

Kentucky could get some strong storms on Easter and into the early part of next week.

The National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather outlook Saturday that showers and thunderstorms were expected to develop in the late afternoon and evening hours, bringing the possibility of lightning, small hail and gusty winds.

Sunday morning, the weather service said there could be a few strong thunderstorms north of Interstate 64, with a threat of “large hail and lightning.”

The hazardous weather outlook covers Fayette and most surrounding counties, as well as a large swath of the commonweath, from the south-central to northwestern parts of the state. Much of Eastern Kentucky was also covered by a hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service in Jackson.

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey said any bad weather Sunday won’t last all day, and temperatures will be nice for those planning outdoor activities.

“Not everybody’s going to see rain. If you’re outside the rain, 75 degrees,” he said. “Just gotta pick and choose when the Easter bunny hops through your yard.”

“Don’t cancel anything at all,” Bailey said. “Just have a backup plan.”

The greatest possibility for severe weather comes late Monday and Tuesday, he said.

“Strong to severe storms are possible late Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon,” according to the NWS. “The best chance for severe storms Monday night will be across southern Indiana, where damaging winds, large hail, spin-up tornadoes, and localized flooding are possible. Confidence in location and timing of strong storms on Tuesday is lower, but damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes are all possible.”

The weather service in Jackson said areas north of the Mountain Parkway have the greatest risk for severe weather Sunday and Monday, while “there is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms across the entire area on Tuesday.”

After the storms pass, Bailey said Kentuckians should get ready for a major cool down, with highs Wednesday in the low to mid-40s and a possibility of some flurries and snow showers. Lows in the latter half of the week will be in the 20s, he said.

Warm and breezy today, with storm chances late this afternoon into tonight. Better chances for stronger storms early next week. #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/7uT1SMnS15 — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) March 30, 2024

Multiple rounds of severe weather will be possible Sunday through Tuesday. Right now Monday evening through Tuesday looks like the most likely period for the strongest and most widespread storms. #lmkwx #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/B6RHlNXbUl — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) March 30, 2024