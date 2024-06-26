Thunderstorms and 100-degree heat possible today

AUGUSTA COUNTY – Thunderstorms, damaging wind gusts, large hail, isolated tornadoes, and peak heat indices between 100 to 105 are all possible today in the Shenandoah Valley, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

At 4:52 a.m. NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook for northern and central Virginia, eastern West Virginia, and western Maryland, including the valley.

The alert warns of “hot and humid conditions” expected this afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 90s and peak heat indices between 100 and 105 degrees.

“Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible this afternoon into the evening,” reads the alert. “There is the potential for considerable wind damage, but confidence is low at this time.”

The hot and humid conditions are expected to “return over the weekend” through to Tuesday.

The warning comes as the Shenandoah Valley deals with moderate drought conditions. Staunton has asked residents to conserve water, suspended fire hydrant testing, and paused flushing water mains.

More: After a wet May, June turns to drought across the Shenandoah Valley

Here's the city's list for how residents can contribute to water conservation:

Check toilets for leaks. A leaking toilet can waste over 100 gallons each day. Take shorter showers. Just 90 seconds less each day can save hundreds of gallons a month. Don’t use the toilet as a wastebasket. Don’t waste an entire flush to dispose a tissue. Turn off the water while brushing teeth or shaving. Only run dishwashers and washing machines when they are full. Water lawns only when needed. If grass springs back after stepping on it, it doesn’t need water. Only water lawns early in the morning or in the cool of the evening. Morning is better as it helps prevent the growth of fungus. Don’t use a hose to clean driveways, walkways, and steps. Use a broom or blower instead. Rinse fruits and vegetables in a bowl of clean water instead of under a running faucet.

Lyra Bordelon (she/her) is the public transparency and justice reporter at The News Leader. Do you have a story tip or feedback? It’s welcome through email to lbordelon@gannett.com. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

More: Cosette Cafe is taking a 'pause' while Brisket Taco Co. announces it is closed

More: Staunton Clayground, a new downtown pottery studio, is offering classes and memberships

More: Staunton man sentenced to prison for his part in the shooting of a teenager last summer

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Thunderstorms and 100-degree heat possible today