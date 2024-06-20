Thunderstorm warning and excessive heat warning issued for Maricopa County

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Maricopa County starting at 3:33 p.m. June 20. The warning expires at 4:15 p.m. June 20.

The National Weather Service also issued an excessive heat warning for Maricopa County starting at 12:26 p.m. June 20. The warning expires at 4 a.m. June 21.

Climate data from the federal government shows the Southwest has grown significantly hotter during the past decade. The region has endured the most pronounced warming in the country during that period, an increase that federal meteorologists said clearly reflects the influence of global warming.

In Phoenix and surrounding areas, developed areas have grown significantly hotter than the surrounding desert through the urban “heat-island” effect, in which exposed asphalt, concrete and roofs soak up heat from the sun and push temperatures higher.

For the latest watches and warnings, see our weather alert page.

Tips for driving in the rain

The Arizona Department of Transportation provided the following safety tips for driving in the rain:

Inspect windshield wipers and replace them if necessary prior to expected rainfall.

Turn on the headlights.

Reduce speeds.

Avoid sudden breaking on wet pavement.

Create a "space cushion" between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

Avoid areas where water has pooled in travel lanes.

How to protect yourself from lightning strikes

Here are lightning safety tips from the National Weather Service:

Pay attention to the weather. If you see big blue clouds, otherwise known as thunderheads, go inside. These types of clouds could mean a thunderstorm is coming.

Get in a building with plumbing and wiring. If lightning strikes the building, the lightning will be conducted around and into the ground.

Stay in your car. A vehicle will give you protection as electricity from lightning will pass through the vehicle's structure instead of hitting you.

Get off open water. A boat out on the water is likely to be the most prominent object and you could be struck.

Do not shower or bathe. If lightning hits your pipes, it could be conducted into the water in your bath or shower.

Do not use electric appliances with plugs or cords. Wireless cellphones are OK, as are laptops that are connected to Wi-Fi but not plugged in.

Follow the 30-30 rule. If you hear thunder within 30 seconds of a lightning bolt, that means the thunderstorm's distance is threatening. Wait at least 30 minutes after you hear the last thunder to go out. That gives the storm enough time to move away or dissipate.

You don’t have to be near a storm to get struck. Lightning strikes can easily travel 10 miles or more. A record lightning flash in Oklahoma in 2007 traveled nearly 200 miles. Seek shelter if you hear thunder.

Do not shelter under a tree. If lightning strikes the tree, the ground charge from the strike could travel into you.

Don't huddle in a group. If you are outdoors with friends or family during a thunderstorm, don't all clump together. Keeping separation could reduce the number of people injured if lightning strikes.

In the know: What is the difference between heat stroke, heat exhaustion and dehydration?

Hot weather tips

The Arizona Department of Health Services has tips to prevent heat-related illness:

Drink water: Drink at least 2 liters of water per day if staying inside all day. Those who spend time outdoors should drink 1 to 2 liters per hour they are outside.

Dress for the heat: Wear light-weight and light-colored clothing. Sunscreen should always be applied to exposed skin. Wear a hat or use an umbrella when outdoors.

Eat small meals and eat more often: Avoid foods high in protein that increase metabolic heat.

Monitor those at risk: Check on friends, family or others for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Slow down: Do strenuous activity only during the coolest hours of the day, between 4 and 7 a.m.

Stay indoors.

Take breaks: Take a break in a cool place when doing physical activity outside on a hot day.

This article was generated by The Arizona Republic and USA TODAY Network using data released by the National Weather Service. It was edited by a staff member.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Thunderstorm and excessive heat warnings issued for Maricopa County