Thunderstorm drops baseball-sized hail across Kansas City area Wednesday night

Baseball-sized hail pounded the Kansas City metro Wednesday night as a severe thunderstorm made its way across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning that expired at 9 p..m. Wednesday and a tornado watch that remained in effect until 1 a.m.

In its warning, the weather service said the storm had potential to produce 3-inch hailstones and 60 mph wind gusts. The weather service advised people to stay away from windows and shelter indoors, according to social media posts.

Cathy Rocco shared this photo of baseball-sized hail that fell in Shawnee Thursday night.

Cathy Rocco, a resident of Shawnee, said she saw a massive hailstone fall in her backyard.

“I watched this one bounce in my backyard and had to run out and get it,” she said.

Rocco said she has heard from residents near Shawnee that there was damage to their vehicles and broken windows on houses.

In addition to the dangerous hailstones, the area experienced heavy rainfall.

A bolt of lighting arcs across the sky over mid-town Kansas City on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Kansas City.

More storms possible Thursday

According to the National Weather Service, there is a slight risk of severe weather Thursday in the Kansas City metro area. Storms are expected to redevelop east of Interstate 35 Thursday afternoon and continue into the evening.

More damaging hail and winds are possible Thursday evening.

Golf ball-sized hail fell in the western portion of Shawnee Thursday night.

Pea-sized hail fell in the Weatherby Lake area Thursday night.