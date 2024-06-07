Thunberg at climate, pro-Palestinian demo on fringes of Bonn UN talks

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (C) raises her fist while wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh during a rally on the subject of "Kick Big Polluters Out". Benjamin Westhoff/dpa

The Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg took part in a protest in Bonn in which participants demanded action against climate change and denounced Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

The Kick Big Polluters Out demonstration was organized by a collective of climate justice and human rights groups.

In addition to climate demands, pro-Palestinian chants and posters were a major feature of the demonstration. Some held placards saying "Free Palestine."

Thunberg raised her fist and joined the protest chants of around 70 participants.

Police said there were numerous demonstrations in Bonn on the fringes of UN climate meetings under way in the city. These talks pave the way to the major COP29 meeting in Baku in November.

Thunberg has expressed solidarity with the Palestinians on several occasions. Her comments have led to criticism by those who feel she has minimized the massacres committed by the Palestinian militant Hamas movement on October 7.

The German chapter of Thunberg's Fridays for Future movement has distanced itself from her statements.

In May, she was taken away by police during a protest against Israel's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö.