Thruway to begin construction on new bridge linking Cuomo bridge path and Lyndhurst

The Thruway Authority announced Monday it would begin construction in Tarrytown on May 29 on a bridge lengthening the pedestrian path of the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge to other Tarrytown attractions, including the Lyndhurst Mansion, the Old Croton Aqueduct trail and the RiverWalk, in time for the summer season.

The new 270-foot pedestrian and bicycle connector bridge is part of a $13.9 million project funded by the Thruway Authority and New York State Department of Transportation that began in March 2023, said Thruway Authority spokesperson Khurram Saeed.

Saeed said the project will extend the popular Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge path south to Lyndhurst Mansion, add a left turn lane from South Broadway to the southbound Thruway entrance ramp, and install a traffic signal on Route 9 and Paulding Avenue to make it safer to turn left.

Construction on the project will start on Route 9 and South Broadway in Tarrytown on Wednesday, May 29 and is expected to last approximately six weeks. Saeed said work will take place during the day and will cause lane reductions on Route 9 near Route 119 and Paulding Avenue.

Workers are expected at the site on the evening on Tuesday, May 28 to prepare for the start of construction and set up the new traffic patterns from Route 119 to Paulding Avenue. Saeed said four lanes will be open on the road, two in each direction, from May 29 to June 3.

Starting June 3, the four-lane traffic pattern will be in effect from 3 p.m. to 9:30 a.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends until mid-July. One lane will be available in each direction on Route 9 near Route 119 and Paulding Avenue between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Saeed said pedestrians will be able to cross Route 9 through the work zone by following the posted detour. Construction workers will also set up traffic signs and direct drivers through the work zone.

The speed limit will be 25 miles per hour and motorists are advised to drive cautiously when passing through the area. Commuters are also advised to give themselves extra time during this six-week construction period. Saeed said motorists should be reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone and two or more speeding violations may result in a drivers license suspension.

Saeed said construction crews will complete the remaining road work later in the summer and into early fall. Other steps in the project include relocating Tarrytown's water main onto the Route 9 vehicle bridge, repairing and resurfacing the road from Route 9 to Route 119 near Gracemere Lane, restriping the roadway to add the second left turn lane on southbound Route 9 and other minor changes such as landscaping at the end of Paulding Avenue.

For more information on the project, including renders of the bridge and other road changes, visit the Thruway Authority website.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: NY Thruway Authority begins construction on Cuomo Bridge path extension