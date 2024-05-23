It's #ThrowbackThursday — here are some of the biggest moments in Oklahoma history

A Santa Fe streamliner rests on the tracks with the Oklahoma City skyline in the background in 1939.

Get ready to go down a rabbit hole.

One of The Oklahoman's past weekly features was the #ThrowbackThursday photo, usually a black and white image from sometime in the past century, each revealing a bit of history or just a snapshot in time.

A Santa Fe streamliner from 1959. Young Oklahoma students taking shots in 1954 as "polio pioneers." A 1946 run on stores for nylon pantyhose. A roundup on Britton Road in 1947 when a double-decker cattle truck overturned.

First-graders tucking and covering in a hallway for a 1951 A-bomb drill. A 1969 peaceful anti-war protest at the state Capitol. University of Oklahoma football star Billy Sims signing autographs in 1979.

Dunbar School student Theresa Ann Scruggs receives encouragement as she gets a polio vaccine in May 1954.

If you have a minute, or maybe 30, peer back in time at some of The Oklahoman's historic photographs produced by its skillful photographers, or rather, Oklahoma historians.

