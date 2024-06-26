A new thrift store is coming to State Street in Boise. Here is what’s planned, and when

A new thrift store is coming to State Street in Boise.

St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho wants to open a furniture and home goods store in the old Dollar Tree space at 4614 W. State St. in the Collister Shopping Center.

But first, the nonprofit organization plans to move its existing thrift store at 6464 W. State St., which sells clothes, furnishings and other used items, into the Collister spot while it undergoes a major renovation, according to Executive Director Ralph May. The 6464 W. State St. store is about 1.5 miles away from the former Dollar Tree store, which closed in late April.

The Dollar Tree store on State Street in Boise closed permanently in April 2024.

St. Vincent de Paul has several other thrift stores in the Treasure Valley. Its first thrift store in Boise opened in 1976.

The Collister store is now undergoing some minor remodeling, including painting and re-flooring, according to a permit application filed Monday with the city. The store is slated to open this fall, when the upgrades are complete, initially serving as a placeholder for St. Vincent de Paul’s other State Street thrift store, which it plans to temporarily close for several months as a significant Ada County Highway District project takes over State Street between Horseshoe Bend Road and 27th Street in October.

St. Vincent de Paul plans to pour $2 million into renovating that store during the ACHD project, which involves tearing up at least half of the store’s parking lot, May told the Idaho Statesman.

“We’re going to use that time to transform the facility,” May said Tuesday by phone. “We’re going to give it a whole new look. It’s a really big project for us.”

When the renovation is finished, St. Vincent de Paul plans to move its inventory temporarily housed at the Collister location back to the newly remodeled store down the street. Then, it can finally transition the Collister space into an expanded furniture and home goods store. May hopes to open that store around July 2025.

The one-story former Dollar Tree is sandwiched between Luxe Nails, and Durity Vape and Smoke 4.

St. Vincent de Paul intends to seek a tenant improvement permit at a later date to build permanent walls for a break room and office in the existing back room, the filing with the city said.

St. Vincent de Paul operates independently of the Catholic church but is inspired by gospel values, according to its website. The organization says it’s dedicated to helping people in Southwest Idaho avoid homelessness by providing basic human needs.

Reporter Nick Rosenberger contributed.

