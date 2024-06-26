Thrift Shop awards 28 college scholarships

MONROE — Twenty-eight Monroe County high school students received $1,000 college scholarships from the Thrift Shop Association of Monroe.

The scholarships were funded by sales from the Thrift Shop. The association awards scholarships each year.

Recipients from Bedford High School were: Gabriel Tegtmeyer, Grace Deiners, Walker Schmus and Logan Benjamin, who will attend the University of Toledo; Catelynn Lewis, who will attend Lourdes University; and Camden Price and Norah Haper, who will attend the University of Michigan

Dundee High School: Kennedy Irwin, who will attend Saginaw Valley State University

Jefferson High School: Clare Boggs, who will attend Monroe County Community College and Eastern Michigan University, and Jenna Pilachowski, who will attend Oakland University

Mason High School: Xavier Wise, who will attend the University of Michigan, and Jenna Wright, who will attend the University of Toledo

Monroe Middle College: Macy Nocella, who will attend the University of Toledo, and Isabella Manor, who will attend Alma College

St. Mary Catholic Central High School: Sierra Goins, who will attend the University of Notre Dame; Raelyn Younglove, who will attend the University of Michigan; Jillian Anderson, who will attend Bowling Green State University; and Macy Carlton, who will attend the University of Tennessee

Monroe High School: Carly Kuehnlein and Olivia Gladieux, who will attend the University of Michigan; Adam Nabozny, who will attend Bowling Green State University; Andrew Foshag, who will attend Saginaw Valley University; Dalton Clark, who will attend the University of Olivet; Mara Bica, who will attend Michigan State University; Victoria Bloniarz, who will attend Grand Valley State University; and Charlotte Yesnach, who will attend Central Michigan University

Whiteford High School: Maysen Podyorski, who will attend the University of Toledo, and Ryin Rudy, who will attend Hillsdale College

