‘I threw this ticket away’: Couple loses $50,000 lottery ticket

BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky (WJW) – A couple in Kentucky took home a massive Powerball prize, but it took them months to find the winning ticket.

Mark Perdue bought a Powerball ticket for the October 30, 2023, drawing at a gas station where he’s a regular.

Have you bought groceries at Walmart? You may be entitled to part of $45M class-action settlement

“About a week later, I go back to the store to buy a Diet Mountain Dew when the owner tells me, ‘Congratulations,’” Perdue recalled. “I said, ‘For what?’ And she said, ‘You won the lottery.’ I said, ‘I wish.’ She said, ‘you did, I have you on video.’”

For over three months, Perdue and his wife looked for the ticket worth a $50,000 prize.

“I’ve been beating myself up for three months thinking I threw this ticket away,” his wife said.

Meanwhile, Perdue was arranging transportation for a co-worker. When he checked the company vehicle, guess what was lying on the seat?

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad announces hiatus

“I looked down and saw it [ticket],” Perdue said. “I picked it up and I saw October 30th and I said, ‘That’s my ticket!’”

Perdue said the vehicles are rarely driven and thinks the ticket may have fallen out of his pocket the last time he used it.

“I don’t know how long it might have sat out there if I hadn’t needed the car,” Perdue said.

The couple showed up at lottery headquarters the next day.

They took home a check for $36,000 after taxes.

The couple said they plan to pay off bills and take a trip.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.