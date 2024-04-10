Three years after announcing its move, Interfaith Sanctuary says this is happening

Construction on the long-awaited new location for Interfaith Sanctuary, a homeless shelter now located on River Street in downtown Boise’s southwest corner, began Wednesday.

Last year Interfaith Sanctuary held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new shelter on State Street in the Veterans Park neighborhood. It would expand the capacity Interfaith offers downtown. But rising construction costs and added conditions from the city stalled the start of Interfaith’s remodeling of an old Salvation Army thrift store and warehouse building at 4306 W. State.

After years of court hearings, city council meetings and months of waiting, Interfaith has begun work to remodel its new location on State Street.

Now, after securing the necessary funds, Interfaith can finish the remodeling. The construction comes nearly three years after Interfaith originally applied to move to State Street.

Last summer Jodi Peterson-Stigers, executive director of Interfaith Sanctuary, told the Idaho Statesman that the remodeling would cost $15 million, which she hoped to raise from grants and donations.

Carpet and floor tiles are removed from the inside of the new Interfaith Sanctuary location on State Street. Interfaith is remodeling the old Salvation Army warehouse. Eventually the building will include two floors of shelter beds.

The new shelter would add over 40 beds to Interfaith’s current capacity of 164. The new shelter would also include a medical clinic and hospice care, the Statesman previously reported. The shelter would include an area for daytime use, which the shelter on River Street does not have. It would include offices and community rooms.

The City of Boise placed dozens of conditions on the Interfaith Sanctuary project to try to mitigate the impact of the shelter on neighbors in the Veterans Park Neighborhood. One of the conditions includes a fence.

Construction has begun on a high-cost fence that the Boise City Council required Interfaith to build that separates the project from the residential area behind it.

Throughout the public hearing process to move the shelter, the city heard hours of testimony from neighbors in the area who worried the shelter would bring an increase in crime to the area, and decrease their property values.

Construction will take an estimated 15 to 18 months, the Statesman previously reported.

The Supreme Court decided to follow up Boise’s homeless-camping case. What to know

Homeless shelter, housing project shows success in one city. Why Boise won’t consider it