Three women hospitalized in overnight shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND — Three South Bend women were being treated at a hospital after suffering gunshot wounds shortly after midnight Thursday, according to police.

Police responded to a call of shots fired about 12:25 a.m. in the 500 block of Parry Street. They found a female gunshot victim.

Police soon learned two other women had arrived at the hospital after being shot at the same scene.

Police have not released the women's identities or what condition they may be in.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the SBPD Detective Bureau at 574-235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP. You can also leave an online tip at michianacrimestoppers.com.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Three women hospitalized in overnight shooting in South Bend