Three from western Pa. killed in one-vehicle crash in Crawford County Saturday night

CENTERVILLE — Three Butler County residents were killed Saturday night when their vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree in eastern Crawford County.

The Pennsylvania State Police continued their investigation Sunday into the fatal crash, which happened Saturday at about 8:10 p.m. on Centerville Road in Athens Township, near Centerville.

According to state police in Corry, a 2008 Scion TC was traveling east on Centerville Road when it went off the south side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The three occupants of the Scion were killed in the accident, according to troopers. State police identified them on Sunday as 21-year-old Ronald J. Parisi, of Chicora, the car's driver; and passengers Joshua R. Boettner, 19, and a 17-year-old boy, both of Butler.

