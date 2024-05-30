Three wanted for alleged retail theft at Pocono Outlets

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for three people who they say committed two separate retail thefts at the Pocono Premium Outlets.

The Pocono Township Police Department is looking to identify three suspects who allegedly stole form BOSS located in the Pocono Premium Outlets.

The first theft occurred when two people, a man and a woman, entered the store on May 25. The second theft happened when a man came into the store two days later on May 27.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Raymond Kuehner at rkuehner@poconopd.org or submit a tip on the police website.

