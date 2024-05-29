Three votes separate Select Board candidates in Brewster. Here are ballot results

For the second consecutive year, the annual town election on Tuesday in Brewster produced a razor-thin result in a race for the Select Board. Voters also backed an operational override for the local schools and agreed to exempt some of their fellow residents from paying the town Community Preservation Act tax surcharge.

Nearly 33% of the town's eligible voters visited the polls at the Brewster Baptist Church, according to the clerk's office.

Select Board Vice Chairwoman Mary Chaffee handily won her bid for reelection, tallying 1,685 votes for one of two three-year terms on the ballot, according to unofficial results released just past 10 p.m. Tuesday.

For the second seat, just three votes separated newcomer Amanda Bebrin, with 1,458 votes, from newcomer Laurel Labdon, with 1,455 votes. The seat was vacated by Select Board member Kari Hoffman, who earned 2,106 votes in her uncontested bid for a three-year term on the Nauset Regional School District Committee.

Last year, Labdon narrowly missed earning a place on the Select Board when she challenged Chair Ned Chatelain. Initially, just six votes separated the two; a recount slightly narrowed the gap to five. Town Clerk Colette Williams explained at the time that a voter did not properly fill in the space for Labdon on one ballot, resulting in the vote being counted as not filled in.

On Tuesday Labdon also ran uncontested for and was reelected to the Brewster Housing Authority.

Voters approve tax increase to fund schools

In other decision-making, voters supported a $758,091 operational override for the Stony Brook and Eddy elementary schools, with 1,628 ballots in support and 1,192 in opposition.

The measure was also approved at the May 11 annual town meeting, but needed approval at the polls in order to move forward. It will add an estimated $82 per year to the average property tax bill based on the current $710,900 median residential home value.

The override augments the $11.7 million school operating budget that was also approved at the town meeting and brings the budget to the full $12.5 million school officials say is needed to cover the schools' costs. Brewster School Committee Chairwoman Katie Jacobus told voters at town meeting if the override did not pass, the elementary schools would face "significant" cuts in personnel and programming.

School officials point at a 30% increase in special education costs as the main driver for the override, plus a 6.5% increase in other expenses.

Exempt from Community Preservation Act surcharge

Voters additionally supported ratifying a town meeting vote made last November to exempt qualifying low-income residents and low-to-moderate income seniors from paying the town's Community Preservation Act surcharge, with a vote of 2,078 in favor, and 693 opposed. All seniors who qualify for the existing senior real estate tax exemption will automatically qualify for the CPA exemption.

In 2005, voters adopted the Community Preservation Act, a state law that allows towns to levy a property tax surcharge of up to 3%, to be used with state matching funds for open space and recreation acquisition and protection, historic preservation, and community housing creation and maintenance. Brewster charges the maximum 3% surcharge.

According to Town Manager Peter Lombardi, the town typically collects about $1.25 million annually from the surcharge. As a result of exempting qualifying residents, the town will see a reduction in revenue of $10,000-$20,000 per year. The exemption will take effect for the upcoming fiscal year.

