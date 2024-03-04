Three vie for GOP nomination in new circuit judge position

Three attorneys are vying for the Republican nomination for the newly formed circuit judge post for the 19th Judicial Circuit, which covers Autauga, Chilton and Elmore counties.

The judgeship will concentrate on family court matters, including divorces and custody issues. The judge will also hear criminal and civil cases.

Dee Dee Calhoon, Nicole Clark and Jacquelyn Tomlinson have qualified to run in the primary elections on Tuesday.

Calhoon says she is running to serve the community.

“I am running because I am the best-suited, most qualified person for the job,” she said. “When this position was officially announced in June 2023, I knew wholeheartedly, this position was for me. I know what position I am running for and have been pursuing it consistently since that time. I have received overwhelming support and encouragement from the people in Autauga, Chilton and Elmore counties. I have lived in Autauga County since 2001 and have been active in my community since that time.

“As a Christian, I believe families are the most important, fundamental aspect of a civilized society. As a lawyer practicing domestic relations law, I have seen the trauma families go through when the family unit breaks down, when custody battles ensue, and when there’s not enough money to make ends meet. Each case presents its own unique circumstances and a boilerplate approach to family law is not the answer. I intend to take an individualized approach to each case as much as possible.”

Public support convinced Tomlinson to throw her hat in the ring.

“I’m running for circuit judge because I believe our Autauga, Chilton and Elmore Counties deserve to have a judge that they can trust knows the law in this seat,” she said. “As a wife, mother, lifelong Republican, and most importantly a Christian, I believe it’s imperative that our leaders reflect our values.

“This is my home, it’s where I’m raising my family, and it’s important that we have someone on the bench who will keep our families and community safe. I never thought I’d see my name on a ballot, but when you are called to run by members from every county, fellow attorneys and past clients, you have to step up and be willing to serve.”

Experience makes her the most qualified candidate, Tomlinson said.

“I believe I’m the most qualified candidate for circuit judge because this is a family court seat and I have 15 plus years practicing family law in this circuit,” she said. “I have the most experience in the type of law this court will see the most of. Additionally, I have deep experience in family law mediation — a critical skill for any judge to have.

“Aside from my legal experience, I’m a lifelong conservative Republican, I have deep roots in all three counties and sit on the Board of CASA of the River Region, a non-profit organization that serves abused or neglected children navigating the court system.”

Calhoon also touts her experience.

“I have both federal and state court legal experience,” she said. “I have practiced in numerous areas of law including domestic relations, juvenile, criminal, civil, bankruptcy and adoption. I understand the overlap that often takes place between a family law case filed in circuit court and cases filed in district court (including) domestic violence, PFA (and) harassment.

“I know and appreciate the natural difficulties of raising children to adulthood and how, even in the best of home environments, there are challenges. I have served as guardian ad litem in uvenile cases, child support cases and in domestic relations cases. I'm certified as a domestic relations mediator.”

If elected, Calhoon says she will be fair in the courtroom.

“The people need a judge with integrity whose word means something,” she said “I will make it a priority to speak the truth and to honor my word. I will not crawfish on my promises. The people need a judge that is fair and unbiased. I will make it a priority to be fair and unbiased in my rulings. Family court practitioners need a judge that is accessible. I will make it a priority to be accessible to all the attorneys that practice before the court.”

Tomlinson says she will be a judge that people can trust.

“If the voters of Autauga, Chilton or Elmore Counties elect me, I will prioritize family structure, safety, and efficiency in the court system,” she said. “I’ll always be fair but tough and will never legislate from the bench. I will serve the interest of the people and will always remain active in the community, which I believe is important for any elected official to do.

“Voters will always know that I am honest, fair, and ethical in every way that I serve. I want to ensure the people of our area know they can trust me and that I will always follow the law as it is written.”

Clark did not return an email sent to the address listed on her campaign’s Facebook page seeking comment for this story.

Dee Dee Calhoon

Age: 49

Party: Republican

Education: Bachelors degree in business administration from Faulkner University. Law degree from Jones School of Law.

Personal: Husband, Troy, works with the Prattville Fire Department. The couple have four children, Bailey, Blake, Brooklyne, Bella. They have two grandchildren, CJ and June Alice.

Profession: Attorney

Political experience: First time running for political office

Jacquelyn Tomlinson

Age: 40

Party:Republican

Education: Florida State undergraduate degree. Law degree from Jones School of Law

Family: Husband, Jared, an agent with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The couple have two children, Steven and Lola.

Profession: Attorney

Political experience: First time running for political office

