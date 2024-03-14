Three vehicles stopped for roadwork in Bethel hit in chain-reaction crash

Mar. 14—BETHEL — Four people were injured Wednesday during a chain-reaction crash on Route 26 involving four vehicles at the site of a Maine Department of Transportation road project.

Oxford County Chief Deputy James Urquhart said in a news release Thursday that an MDOT flagger had stopped northbound traffic on Walkers Mills Road, also known as Route 26, near the intersection of Chandler Hill Road about 12:40 p.m.

Mykaela Roy, 27, of Paris was stopped at the flagger in her 2020 Jeep. Behind her was a 2016 Toyota Camry operated by Mohammed Saih Pamidi, 24, of New Haven, Connecticut. Next in line was Erica Carson, 45, of Westbrook in a 2008 Honda Pilot. A 2006 GMC 1500 pickup, driven by Jacquelyn Dunn, 35, of Bethel plowed into the back of Carson's vehicle, starting a chain reaction involving all three stopped vehicles, Urquhart said.

Four people suffered injuries not considered life threatening and were transported by ambulance to area hospitals for treatment. No MDOT employees were injured, he said.

According to the investigation, MDOT signs were present on approach to the scene indicating single lane traffic and flaggers prior to the location of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing with possible charges pending, according to police.

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office, along with Bethel Fire, Bethel Rescue and PACE ambulance service responded to the crash.

