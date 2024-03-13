Three-vehicle crash on South Carolina road kills driver, Highway Patrol says

One person was killed and another was injured Tuesday when a pickup truck and cars crashed, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The three-vehicle collision happened at about 3:45 p.m. in Sumter County, said Master Trooper Gary Miller.

A 2019 Chevrolet pickup was driving north on U.S. 521, and near the intersection with Spencer Road it collided with a 2017 Chevy Malibu and a 2001 Lincoln Town Car, according to Miller. Both cars were driving south on U.S. 521, Miller said.

That’s in the Sumter area, north of Shaw Air Force Base.

The Lincoln driver died, while the pickup driver was hurt, according to Miller. Further information on the pickup driver’s condition was not available.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the Lincoln driver.

Miller said the drivers were the only people in the respective vehicles, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if any of the drivers were wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the vehicles to collide was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Monday, 153 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least three people have died in Sumter County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 30 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.