Three-vehicle crash causes fuel spill, lane closures at State Highway 44 and Eagle Road

A three-vehicle crash at the corner of East State Highway 44 and South Eagle Road near Boise shut down the intersection, according to a social media post from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

An incident report on the Idaho Transportation Department’s website said all lanes of traffic heading westbound and eastbound were blocked off Tuesday afternoon.

The report was posted at 2:23 p.m. It advised drivers to expect delays and consider an alternate route. The Sheriff’s Office said to avoid the area.

Ada County Highway District spokesperson Rachel Bjornstad said in a Nextdoor post that the crash involved a fuel spill. She said cleanup crews were en route.

It was not immediately clear whether the collision resulted in any injuries. No update was provided about reopening times.

After the initial wreck, the Sheriff’s Office reported several additional crashes in the same area, near the intersection of State Highway 44 and Eagle Road.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

