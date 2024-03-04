Three underaged victims shot in Southeast Austin apartment shooting, police say

Three juveniles were shot in Southeast Austin on Sunday evening in an "isolated incident", according to a press conference held by the Austin Police Department and Austin-Travis County EMS at the site of the shooting. At the time of the news conference, police had identified potential suspects but had not made any arrests.

Law enforcement received a 911 call at 8:10 p.m., reporting one person had been shot at the Douglas Landing apartment complex, located at 2347 Douglas St., in Southeast Austin, Ofc. Ariel Crumes, a spokesperson for Austin police, told reporters Sunday night.

Upon arrival, police found three underaged individuals who had been shot. Crumes said responding officers started life-saving measures on the victims until EMS arrived to transport two of the victims to Dell Seton Medical Center and one victim to Dell Children's Medical Center.

One of the patients is in critical condition, said Keith Noble, a spokesperson and paramedic for ATCEMS, and all three received blood transfusions prior to arriving at their respective hospitals. Neither police nor EMS specified the victims' genders or ages, or whether they were related. As of 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Austin police's aggravated assault unit was on scene investigating the shootings.

Police said anyone with information should contact the department's tip line, 512-974-TIPS. Information can be submitted anonymously via Capital Area Crime Stoppers online, austincrimestoppers.org, or by calling 512-472-8477.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin police: Three underaged victims injured in apartment shooting