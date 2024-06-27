Three time winner! Who is a Buckingham teacher leading way in civics education

Fifth-grade teacher Linda Raitt Monkoski, the seven-time finalist and three-time winner of a civics education competition with her class at Buckingham Elementary, retired last week. But she hopes more Pennsylvania teachers will find time in their already busy schedules to compete.

"I would love to see 500 to 600 papers submitted," Raitt Monkoski said.

Her class took first place earlier this year in the Citizenship Challenge, beating hundreds of other schools in an essay contest for fourth- and fifth-graders. In the most recent competition, students were asked which of the freedoms guaranteed under the First Amendment was most important.

The Citizenship Challenge is hosted by the Rendell Center, which former Gov. Ed Rendell and his wife, Judge Midge Rendell, founded after his term as governor to encourage civics education in the state.

Buckingham fifth graders present their essay at the 2023 Citizenship Challenge finals at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

Monkoski's class spent weeks discussing, planning and drafting the essay. As finalists, the class presented their paper to Rendell and other judges at the Constitution Center in Philadelphia. They used their $1,000 winnings to tour the state capitol.

The competition gives public school students field trip opportunities they may not otherwise have, Monkoski said.

The Rendell Center is part of PA Civics, a non-partisan coalition that was formed after the 2018 passage of a law requiring Pennsylvania schools to test secondary students on U.S. civics.

In April, Buckingham Elementary received a commendation for their wins from Gov. Shapiro. "Participating in civic education helps ensure the younger generation has the knowledge and skills necessary to help strengthen themselves and our Commonwealth," Shapiro wrote.

State Representative Tim Brennan, Linda Raitt Monkoski and her fifth grade class pose with two of their $1,000 prize checks and the proclamation from Governor Shapiro congratulating the Buckingham Elementary School team.

Early civics education is critical, said State Rep. Tim Brennan, who delivered the governor's proclamation to Monkoski's class. “Nothing is more important to a functional government than educating kids about civics,” Brennan said. “Our schools are crucial in transferring our democratic political culture to future generations.”

Civics education teaches "kids to be responsible citizens," Monkoski said. "To maintain our freedoms and make them real, we have to be active participants.”

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bucks County teacher tkes three wins in PA civics contests