Three teens facing first-degree murder charges in New Hanover

Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with a death in Castle Hayne.

The incident took place in the 2200 block of Teresa Drive, Castle Hayne, at approximately 5:30 p.m. on June 19, according to a news release from the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office. One victim, identified as a 17-year-old male, is dead.

Following an investigation by detectives with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, three 17-year-olds were taken into custody. The identities of the suspects have not been released due to their age.

Evidence gathered on scene and witness testimonies led detectives to make the arrests.

All three juvenile suspects face charges of first-degree murder and are being held at the New Hanover County Juvenile Detention Center under no bond.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Three juveniles facing first-degree murder charges in Wilmington, NC