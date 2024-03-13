Three teens arrested after multiple attempted carjackings and pursuit in Seattle

Three teens were arrested in Dec. 2023 after several attempted carjackings and a pursuit by the Seattle Police Department.

Dashcam footage of the pursuit was just released Tuesday by the police.

At about 9 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2023, officers responded to the report of three separate attempted carjackings in the Alki neighborhood of Seattle.

The first attempted carjacking, in the 2800 block of Alki Avenue Southwest, occurred when a 38-year-old man unlocked his car, and while he was opening the door, the suspects drove up in an SUV.

Two boys exited the SUV and approached the man, and while making a threat with a gun, demanded the man’s car.

The man locked his car and ran off. The suspects drove off.

The second attempted carjacking, on 59th Avenue Southwest, occurred when a 37-year-old woman was sitting in her car when one of the teens knocked on her window and showed a gun.

The teens told her to get out of the car. She refused and drove off.

The third attempted carjacking, on Beach Drive Southwest, occurred when a man and woman had their cell phones and keys stolen by the teens.

Police in the area found the suspect’s gray Hyundai and chased after the car.

The chase went eastbound on the West Seattle Bridge, where officers deployed spike strips to deflate the SUV’s tires.

The car continued onto southbound Interstate 5, eventually stopping at South Corgiat Drive and Ursula Place South.

The three teens inside the SUV attempted to run off but were quickly caught with help from the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The Hyundai was also reported stolen.

Two 14-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy were arrested for robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, and attempting to elude.

They were booked into the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and family Justice Center.











