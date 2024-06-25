Three teens and a 20-year-old charged after crime spree in Columbia, SC police say

Three teenagers and a 20-year-old were arrested on multiple charges following a recent crime spree, the Columbia Police Department said Monday night.

The crimes include three armed robberies and carjackings in June, including one incident where a child was held at gunpoint, police said in a news release.

Michael Jyrel Davis, 19, was charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the release.

Davis’ bond was set at $75,000, but he remains behind bars at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, jail records show.

The other men were denied bond, police said.

Jayden Ny’heim Rainey, 18, was charged with two counts of armed robbery, carjacking, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy, according to the release.

His brother, 20-year-old Je’Korey Demond Rainey-Smith, was arrested on the same charges, police said. Rainey-Smith is on probation for previous weapons charges, according to the release.

Lamar Donelle Wilson, 18, was charged with two counts of armed robbery, carjacking, and criminal conspiracy, according to police.

Davis, Rainey, Rainey-Smith, and Wilson are “accused of stealing vehicles at gunpoint from unsuspecting victims,” police said.

No injuries were reported by police, who said the victims did not resist demands issued by Davis, Rainey, Rainey-Smith, and Wilson.

June 9

One incident happened shortly before midnight on June 9, according to the release.

In the 4200 block of Grand Street, the four men demanded keys to a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox from a male victim, police said.

Officers recovered the stolen SUV a short time later in the 3400 block of West Avenue, according to the release. That’s less than a mile from where the Chevrolet was stolen.

June 16

Another incident happened at about 2 a.m. on June 16, police said.

In the 1400 block of Grand Street, the men demanded keys to a 2024 Toyota Camry from a male victim, according to the release.

The car, which was a rental vehicle, was recovered a short time later by officers in the 1500 block of Lorick Avenue, police said. That’s about half a mile from where the Toyota was stolen.

June 23

The most recent incident occurred at about 7 p.m. Sunday, and it led to the arrest of Davis, Rainey, Rainey-Smith, and Wilson, according to the release.

In the 4000 block of Ulmer Road, the men demanded the keys to a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, police said. Both a male victim and his 8-year-old son were held at gunpoint during the carjacking, according to the release.

At about 8:15 p.m., the pickup truck was found by officers in the 3700 block of Marstellar Street, police said. That’s at least 12 miles from where the pickup truck was stolen.

After recovering the Chevrolet pickup, officers located the men at Latimer Manor Apartments at 100 Lorick Circle, according to the release. The men tried to escape and went into an apartment where they were arrested without further incident, police said.

During a search of the apartment, officers seized four guns, two of which were reported stolen, and drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

There was no word if Davis, Rainey, Rainey-Smith, and Wilson are suspected of being involved in any other incidents.