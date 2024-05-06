Three teenagers killed in weekend crash

Three teenagers were killed in an early Sunday morning crash in Baird, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The teens are Layni Potter, 18, Madi Buchanan, also 18, and an unidentified 16-year-old male, according to the DPS. All three of the teenagers were from Baird in Callahan County.

None of them were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The driver who collided with their vehicle was Ashlie Haynes, 35, of Clyde, according to DPS allegations. Haynes was arrested and charged with DWI.

'Failed to yield'

It was just after 2 a.m. Sunday when officers were dispatched to a crash in Baird at the intersection of Peyton Street and West Third.

The posted speed limit was 35 mph where the crash occurred, and the teenagers who died were passengers in a 2008 Kia Spectra sedan, according to the DPS. The driver of the Kia was James May, 19, of Baird.

According to the preliminary DPS investigation, the Kia was "traveling south on Peyton Street and had stopped at a stop sign" on Peyton and West Third.

Ashlie Haynes was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado truck west on West Third Street when the Kia "failed to yield the right of way" to Haynes' Silverado. As a result, the Silverado struck the Kia, and three teenage passengers were ejected from the Kia during the collision.

May was transported by ambulance to Hendrick Medical Center with non-incapacitating injuries where he was treated and released, according to the DPS. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Dakota Kitchens, 19, of Baird was a passenger in the Kia. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was transported by ambulance to Hendrick Medical Center for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

Kitchens was in "stable condition" as of Friday morning.

Potter, Buchanan and the 16-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Steve Odom, according to the DPS. None of them were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

DPS: More charges possible

Anyone charged with a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court beyond a reasonable doubt.

Haynes was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. She was treated at the scene of the crash for non-incapacitating injuries.

During the investigation, Haynes consented to a breath test, which revealed that her blood alcohol concentration was over the legal limit, according to allegations in the DPS press release.

She was arrested and booked into the Callahan County Jail for a DWI charge, according to the DPS. The crash is still under investigation, and more charges could be filed.

