Three teenagers hospitalized in Des Moines shooting Sunday

Des Moines police are investigating a shooting that sent three teenagers to the hospital on Sunday night.

Des Moines Police Department officials were dispatched to the 500 block of Franklin Avenue around 8 p.m., spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said Monday morning.

Three teenagers — two 18-years-old and one 15-years-old — suffered injuries and as of Monday morning, were in stable condition, Parizek said.

All three of the teenagers were in a car when they were shot, Parizek said. Investigators found shell casings at the scene.

The victims of the shooting did not cooperate with police, Parizek said. Investigators do not believe the shooting was random.

The investigation is ongoing and police don’t believe there’s a danger to the public.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register.

