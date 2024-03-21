Three taken to hospital after Watt Avenue hit-and-run crash, road closed in both directions

(FOX40.COM) — Three people have been taken to the hospital on Wednesday night after a crash occurred near Florin Road and South Watt Avenue, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.

California Highway Patrol is currently at the scene and said that the crash was a hit-and-run and that two suspects are outstanding.

According to the fire agency, the crash has closed South Watt Avenue in both directions.

Sacramento Metro Fire said the call for the crash came in around 9:30 p.m. The agency also told a FOX40 News team member that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was traveling at a high rate of speed.

The condition of the three people taken to the hospital is currently unknown.

This article will be updated with more information as it is made available.

