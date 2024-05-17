Three sustain gunshot wounds in shootout inside home near Hope Mills

A home invasion that ended in a shootout Tuesday morning landed three men in the hospital, including the homeowner and his visitor, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

According to a news release, Anaya Stancil, 22, of Hope Mills, and Anthony David, 38, of Fayetteville, were inside a home in the 600 block of Drypoint Lane when Terrance Kerr, 30, of Hope Mills, allegedly burst in and began shooting.

Both Stancil and David were hit, the Sheriff's Office said. David reportedly returned fire and struck Kerr several times, the release said.

Crime scene tape surrounds home in the 600 block of Drypoint Lane where a shootout resulted in the hospitalization of three people, May 14, 2024.

Kerr's condition was listed as critical but stable Tuesday, officials said.

Stancil and David are expected to recover from their injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.

Warrants were issued for Kerr charging him with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count each of possession of a firearm by a felon and robbery with a firearm, the release said.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office did not reveal a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective X. Callejas at 910-677-5539. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers by calling 910-483-TIPS (8477); visiting fay-nccrimestoppers.org online; or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for mobile devices.

