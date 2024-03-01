Three suspects in Wilkes-Barre fatal shooting plead not guilty

Feb. 29—WILKES-BARRE — Three people charged in the ambush fatal shooting of a man on North Meade Street in Wilkes-Barre more than a year ago pleaded not guilty to criminal homicide related charges Thursday.

Kadeen "Deem" K. Carruth, 19, of Hazleton, Yuamir S. Grayson, 27, and Breanna Marie Knight, 27, both of Wilkes-Barre, were formally arraigned by Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas.

Wilkes-Barre police detectives in court records say Carruth and Grayson fatally shot Elijah Rivers, 22, who was found in front of 117 N. Meade St. on Jan. 30, 2023. Rivers died at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

Court records say Knight drove Carruth and Grayson to North Meade Street where they waited for Rivers to arrive at a residence.

When Rivers exited a vehicle, Carruth and Grayson approached and fired multiple shots at him.

Police recovered .40-caliber and .45-caliber shell casings at the scene.

During testimony from Wilkes-Barre police Sergeant Joseph Sinavage at the preliminary hearing in December, surveillance footage from multiple cameras followed Knight driving a Ford Focus from SGS Studios on South Empire Street, Wilkes-Barre, to North Meade Street where they waited for Rivers.

Attorney Allyson L. Kacmarski represents Carruth.

Philadelphia-based attorney, Mary Theresa Maran, represents Grayson.

Attorneys Sidney D. May and James J. Scanlon represent Knight.

Assistant district attorneys Carl Frank, Daniel Mulhern and Rachel Spivack are prosecuting.

Carruth, Grayson and Knight are charged with criminal homicide and conspiring to commit criminal homicide. Carruth and Grayson are further charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a license.