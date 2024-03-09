Three suspects wanted for stealing, using money from victim’s bank account

BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people are wanted for making fraudulent purchases after stealing from someone’s bank account, according to the Boone Police Department.

On March 6, the victim’s bank account information was accessed and money was used from the account.

The three suspects were caught on surveillance footage making purchases concerning the incident, officials said. They left the scene in a grey or silver Audi sedan.

Anyone with information on the suspects can contact Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.

