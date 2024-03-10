Three suspects wanted after 2 killed, 1 critically injured near Mooresville: Sheriff

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have lost their lives and one person is seriously injured after a possible shooting Saturday night, according to Iredell County Sheriff Darren Cambell.

Deputies say they were called to a house on Home Drive near Bailey Road for a possible shooting around 6 p.m. on March 9. This is just outside of the town limits of Mooresville.

Image of the suspects’ SUV (Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials say deputies saw someone inside who appeared to be unresponsive, so they decided to go inside the home to help.

When deputies got inside, they discovered that the person they went in to help and one other person were dead. A third person was found on the back porch, critically injured.

According to authorities, three suspects wearing ski masks are wanted by law enforcement. They were seen driving a white SUV.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

