Three suspects in “Scream” masks carjack a woman in OKC at night

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are searching for suspects who were said to be wearing “Scream” masks a week ago when they carjacked a woman while armed in Midtown Oklahoma City.

“That is so frightening,” said Rita Gardner Oliver who reacted to the news.

It was on May 2nd that police said a woman was walking to her Dodge Challenger in a parking lot near Northwest 10th and Harvey when the three suspects approached her.

All three wore “Ghost Face” masks or masks from the movie “Scream.” The parking lot is a popular one just behind the Diversion Hub.

“Two of them were armed and they demanded she give them her vehicle,” said OCPD spokesperson Dillon Quird.

Documents detail that the suspects pointed their guns at the woman and demanded for her to exit the vehicle. She was asked to remove her hoodie and if she had any money. She told them that she didn’t have any cash or anything of value.

The woman came face to face with the firearms so she handed over the keys and watched them drive away with her car.

“S**t is getting crazy out here y’all,” said Brandon Phillips who comes to the parking lot almost daily. He said incidents like that never happen around that area.

An affidavit stated that police eventually found one of the suspects and the stolen vehicle because the suspect was still wearing the “Scream” mask and filling the stolen vehicle with gas.

It was at a gas station near Southeast 15th and High Avenue later that night. When the suspects realized they had been caught, they jumped into the vehicle and led police on a high-speed chase.

Documents explained that the suspects disregarded stop signs and traffic lights as they drove off from the police. Police would lose sight of the stolen vehicle around Southeast 25th later that night.

“Yeah thanks to surveillance footage we were able to recognize and arrest one of the suspects,” said Quirt.

That one person was Alexander Williams. Documents said that in Williams’ vehicle officers found a gun, ammo, and items matching the costume description given by the victim.

On May 5th, officers would recover the victim’s vehicle near 3199 180th Avenue out in Cleveland County and it was eventually returned to her.

Police are still searching for the two other suspects involved in the carjacking. They said that if anyone has any information they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 405-235-7300.

“No never have I experienced something like that while walking out to my car, that’s really crazy,” said Gardner. “If that was me I would automatically get in my car and lock it.”

KFOR approached several people who said they frequent that area of Oklahoma City, all five said that it is rare to see crime like that.

“No it’s all good people around here from what I know and see,” said Phillips.

“Three guys in Scream masks, that’s just crazy,” said Shahley who walks around the area often. “I think that they did way too much, they didn’t have to wear those clown costumes and everything.”

