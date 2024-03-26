Three suspects involved in Fort Smith jewelry store robbery

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police respond to a robbery at a jewelry store on March 25, according to a news release.

The robbery happened at Zales Jewelry on Phoenix Avenue around 6:15 p.m. and involved three suspects. Police say no weapons were used in the robbery.

According to the release, one suspect used physical force to remove a significant amount of merchandise from the store.

Police say this investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released when available.

