Three sought in arson fire at closed cement plant

Jun. 25—Two New Castle teens are wanted for their reported role in setting a March 15 fire at a former cement plant property in Bessemer.

Bessemer Borough police filed charges against Domenick Harding, 18, of East Sheridan Avenue, Anthony Michael Collette, 19, and a juvenile male in connection with the fire that broke out inside a building of the Argus section of the former plant property.

The police around 7:30 p.m. that day were initially called regarding a trespasser at the Mineral Processing Specialties Property on East Poland Avenue, and a man inside the building.

Police were alerted that two males were walking on a bridge nearby on the property, and an officer found a small fire burning at the base of a tree he put it out himself, according to a criminal complaint.

Around 9 p.m. the officer encountered three males walking south on South Main Street whom they identified from trail cameras earlier. They told the officers they were just there exploring, the report said. They were identified as Harding, Collette and the juvenile.

Just after midnight, the police were called to the Argus section of the plant and found the building behind the silos on fire. The officer entered the first floor of the building and saw dust collection bags, most of which were new and sealed in boxes that were completely burned, the report said.

The Bessemer and North Beaver Township volunteer fire departments arrived and put out the fire that had spread to the third floor of the building, damaging multiple wooden structures, the report said.

A state police fire marshal investigated the fire the next day and determined the fire started among the cloth filters in the building by igniting an open flame to them and other combustible material inside. The police reviewed video footage of the fire which showed the juvenile on the roof of the building and a flare of fire coming from inside of the building.

Police said Harding gave a written statement in the presence of a family member, saying they were wrong and admitting to the three setting the fire.

Harding and Collette each are charged with conspiracy to commit arson and reckless burning or exploding places uninhabited or unoccupied structure, criminal trespass and three counts of defiant trespass. Warrants have been issued for their arrests.

The juvenile will face similar charges by juvenile petition, according to Bessemer Borough police Chief John Charmo.

Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court judge.

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com