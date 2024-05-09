Three siblings die in apparent murder-suicide while mom is at hospital, Georgia cops say

Three children killed in an apparent murder-suicide were siblings, Georgia authorities say.

Arianny Rodriguez, 13; Chadal Rodriguez, 11; and Carlos Rodriguez, 9, all from Atlanta, were found dead early Wednesday, May 8, at Lucky Shoals Park in Tucker as their mother tended to an injured sibling at a hospital, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

The suspected shooter, an adult male, also died, police said. A patrolling officer found their bodies in a “suspicious” car parked on a pedestrian trail.

Police in Gwinnett County, Georgia, have identified three children killed in a possible murder-suicide.

Authorities on Thursday identified the shooter as Jose Plasencia, 56, of Norcross, and said he is not the father of the three children who died.

He and the children’s mother share one child, who was being treated at a hospital for an unrelated injury, police said. The two were not romantically involved at the time.

“The suspect met with the victims’ mother, her three children, and the child they shared together at a local hospital,” police said in an update Wednesday. “After some time, the mother agreed to let the three children go with the suspect to grab a bite to eat while she remained at the hospital.”

Authorities haven’t released additional details but said they’re investigating.

Tucker is about a 20-mile drive northeast from downtown Atlanta.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

