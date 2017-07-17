Three shot outside Florida health department building: sheriff's office

(Reuters) - Three people were shot on Monday outside a health department building in Palm Beach County, Florida, the local sheriff's office said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that it was investigating the shooting outside the C. L. Brumback Health Center in Belle Glade, a small city roughly 85 miles northwest of Miami.

The sheriff's office did not provide additional details. A representative for the department did not respond to a request for additional information.

Local CBS affiliate WPEC reported that the shooting happened near a bus stop outside the health facility. The station's footage showed officers wearing body armor and carrying rifles outside the Florida Department of Health building.

Three people were airlifted for medical treatment after the shooting, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue tweeted. The extent of their injuries was not disclosed.

A representative for the Florida Department of Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment.







(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Diane Craft)