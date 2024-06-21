Three shot, one seriously after gunmen open fire at a funeral banquet in Blue Island

Multiple gunmen opened fire Friday afternoon at the Salvation Army Worship and Community Center in Blue Island during a funeral banquet, officials said.

City Administrator Tom Wogan said shots were fired at 3:30 p.m. at the center, 2900 W. 127th Street. One person was taken into custody, Wogan said.

Wogan said it was a drive-by shooting with three victims, two receiving minor injuries and one receiving critical care. All three victims were sent to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, he said.

Multiple gunmen shot from a vehicle in front of the building, Wogan said, and someone inside the building who had a conceal carry permit returned fire.

Glenn Holt, who lives down the street from the center, told the Daily Southtown the TLC Learning Center, a day care at 2844 Burr Oak Ave., near the Salvation Army, was locked down immediately after shots were fired.

“It’s just a scary moment, especially after shooters…The children are fine, but unfortunately, it’s a tragedy that happened as well,” Holt said.

Wogan said the center was rented for a repast funeral banquet where family members share a meal after the service honoring their deceased loved one.

“It’s certainly not the only violence that this region has seen,” Wogan told reporters. “And it’s always tragic. And it’s always sad when you see these incidents layer on top of each other.”

Wogan said Blue Island police officers, along with members of the Suburban Major Crimes Task Force and Illinois State Police, are assisting with the investigation.