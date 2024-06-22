Three sentenced on felony charges in Southeast District Court

Jun. 22—Three people were sentenced on felony charges recently in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Christopher Houston Perman, 33, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sexual offender and prohibited acts A/controlled substances, Class C felonies, and false reports to law enforcement or other security officials, a Class A misdemeanor.

Perman was accused of possessing methamphetamine on April 3 with previous convictions in 2013 and 2019, being an individual required to register as a sexual offender and failing to register a change in address within three days with the local law enforcement agency from Feb. 29 to April 24 and giving false information to a law enforcement officer on Feb. 26.

Judge James Shockman sentenced Perman to 120 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 27 days served. Perman is not eligible for work release. Shockman ordered Perman to submit to fingerprints, get a chemical dependency evaluation and complete recommended treatment. Shockman placed Perman on 18 months supervised probation and ordered him to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and a $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine.

Ramon Perez Lorenzo, 53, Horace, North Dakota, pleaded guilty to APC-.08% or greater-4th subsequent offense in 15 years, a Class C felony.

On Feb. 12, Lorenzo was accused of driving or being in actual physical control of a vehicle when his alcohol concentration was at least .08 and having three or more equivalent violations in the last 15 years.

Shcokman sentenced Lorenzo to one year and one day in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for one day served. Shockman placed Lorenzo on two years supervised probation and ordered him to get a chemical dependency evaluation and complete recommended treatment. Shockman also ordered Lorenzo to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $2,000 fine/state, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and $25 victim-witness fee.

Justin Keith Burow, 29, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to prohibited acts A/controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia, Class C felonies.

Burow was accused of possessing methamphetamine and one or more items used to introduce methamphetamine into the body on Oct. 10 with a previous conviction in 2019.

Judge Troy LeFevre sentenced Burow to 14 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 14 days served. LeFevre placed Burow on one year supervised probation and ordered him to get a chemical dependency evaluation and complete recommended treatment. LeFevre also ordered Burow to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and a $25 victim-witness fee.