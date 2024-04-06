Three sentenced on felony charges in Southeast District Court

Apr. 6—Three people were sentenced recently on felony charges in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Richard James Garcia, 42, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine-second offense, a Class C felony, and driving while license/privilege is suspended or revoked, a Class A misdemeanor.

Garcia was accused of possessing methamphetamine on Feb. 18 with previous convictions in 2016, 2018 and 2022 and operating a vehicle while his operator's license was suspended or revoked with three previous convictions in 2022.

Judge Troy LeFevre sentenced Garcia to three days in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for three days served. LeFevre placed Garcia on 12 months supervised probation and ordered him to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and a $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine.

Richard David Lewis, 56, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to theft of property, a Class C felony.

Lewis was accused of making unauthorized purchases totaling $2,354 using a company's credit from Jan. 26, 2023, to Feb. 15, 2023.

LeFevre sentenced Lewis to one year and one day in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation suspended. LeFevre placed Lewis on two years supervised probation and ordered him to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $2,354 restitution and a $25 victim-witness fee.

Kyle James Presser, 38, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to theft of property, a Class C felony.

Presser was accused of knowingly receiving, retaining or disposing of a vehicle valued between $1,000 and $10,000 that was stolen while intending to deprive the owner of it.

LeFevre sentenced Presser to 31 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for one day served. Presser is allowed to serve the sentence via electronic home monitoring within 30 days of March 20. LeFevre placed Presser on two years supervised probation and ordered him to submit to fingerprints. Presser waived all claims to the vehicle. Presser was also ordered to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and a $25 victim-witness fee.