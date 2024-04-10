Three sentenced in Delaware County Court

Apr. 10—Delaware County's district attorney announced three felony cases ended Monday with sentencing in Delaware County Court.

Shawn J. Smith announced in a media release that Misty L. Cintron, 43, of Sidney, was sentenced by Judge John L. Hubbard to serve 3 1/2 years in prison and one year of post release supervision for each of her convictions. She had previously pleaded guilty to two Class B felonies and admitted to selling drugs in the Village of Sidney. The sentences will run concurrently.

Cintron was also ordered to forfeit $1,116 dollars that was seized at the time of arrest. The money will be used to assist law enforcement efforts to investigate and prosecute other drug dealers, the release said.

In another case, Eva M. Witteman, 60, of Binghamton, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, and was sentenced by Hubbard to five years of felony probation.

According to a media release from Smith's office, Delaware County sheriff's Deputy Lucas Elmore conducted a check of a vehicle which appeared to be broken down on state Route 17 in Hancock on Feb. 21, 2023. Elmore discovered that the operator of the vehicle had a suspended license, and he began to make an arrest for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle. Elmore also discovered that Witteman possessed 12 grams of methamphetamine, the release said.

Due to Witteman's lack of a criminal history, the release said, Hubbard sentenced her to probation supervision. It is expected that the probation supervision will be transferred to Broome County where Witteman lives. If she violates probation, the release said, she could be re-sentenced to 2 1/2 to five years in state prison.

In a third case, Smith announced that Corey D. Koch, 33, of Deposit, was sentenced to five years of felony probation supervision for his conviction of third-degree attempted burglary, a Class E felony.

Koch had previously pleaded guilty to the charge, admitting he illegally entered The First Baptist Church in the town of Deposit, where he stole property and damaged a filing cabinet, the release said.

In addition to probation, Hubbard ordered Koch to pay restitution to the church. If Koch violates the terms and conditions of his probation, he faces the potential of being re-sentenced to 1 and 1/3 to four years in state prison. He faces unrelated charges in Broome County which are still pending, according to the release.