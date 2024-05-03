Three San Joaquin County residents arrested after two armed robberies, police say

(FOX40.COM) — Three people were arrested on Thursday after San Joaquin County police learned they were responsible for two armed robberies in the area.

According to the Tracy Police Department, the suspects, aged between 20 and 24, completed the first armed robbery in April at the Valley Shopping Center in Tracy before completing the next one on Wednesday at a Walmart.

Police said all three suspects, two men and one woman, were taken to a San Joaquin County jail for robbery, conspiracy, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said that in April, a 21-year-old man from Tracy and a 20-year-old man from Stockton approached two people who were leaving a business in the Valley Shopping Center and demanded they hand over their jewelry while holding them at gunpoint.

“The two suspects were able to flee the area before the arrival of police officers, and the investigation into the robbery was turned over to detectives,” the Tracy Police Department said.

As detectives were working to follow up on the April robbery, they were called to another robbery at a San Joaquin County Walmart where a 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman from Manteca stole another person’s jewelry.

On Thursday morning, Tracy police officers served search and arrest warrants at a residence on the 400 block of West Whittier Avenue in Tracy and the 800 block of Ponce De Leon Avenue in Stockton where they said they collected evidence for both armed robberies and completed the arrests.

