Three Saline County justices sponsor resolution opposing proposed abortion amendment

BENTON, Ark.- Three justices of the peace in Saline County sponsored a resolution in response to a proposed Arkansas abortion amendment.

The resolution was sponsored by Justice of the Peace Rick Bellinger along with two other fellow justices Josh Curtis and Jim Whitley.

The resolution reads as follows: “Resolution to Oppose the Proposed Arkansas Abortion Amendment to Amendment 68 of the Arkansas Constitution in Accordance with the Policy of Saline County, Arkansas as set forth in Saline County Resolution No. 2021-8”

“We were approached by constituents, and we asked the county attorney to draft this resolution and so that’s why we’re the sponsors, but this is just a discussion tonight,” Bellinger said. “We will bring this up and discuss this with all 13 justices of the peace and let them ask questions or anything that they want to do and at the regular quorum court meeting two weeks from now there will be a vote.”

In 2021, Saline County passed a resolution making Saline County a pro-life county.

“This is kind of a way to reiterate that, and to express our opposition to this proposed amendment,” Bellinger said.

The proposed amendment would expand abortion access in the state. The state constitution currently states that abortions are illegal in Arkansas unless a mother’s life is in danger.

“And I think that needs to be expanded to include rape and incest also and that’s my stand on that,” Bellinger said.

However, this resolution has caused quite a stir in Saline County among both pro-life and pro-choice groups.

“Yeah, so starting at around 5:30 we’re going to be gathering a little bit of a protest against the proposed resolution at the Coram court is going to be sort of considering,” Chairman of Saline County Democratic Party Bailey Morgan said.

The purpose of the protest, according to Morgan, is to try to make sure this resolution doesn’t move forward after tonight’s reading.

“I think the main thing to expect to see is just going to be a bunch of you know mostly women, more than likely a bunch of folks in the Democratic Party, and then a bunch of folks that may be aren’t Democrats who still feel that something like this doesn’t belong at a county government,” Morgan said.

The Democratic Party of Saline County also had people collecting signatures for the ballot initiative that was being opposed tonight at the meeting.

Morgan also stated, “I think it’s a little bit of a flex of political muscle,” saying that this is a way for incumbents to win back the support of constituents after an intense primary election.

Monday night’s committee meeting allowed for only 30 minutes of public comments with three minutes per person who gave their remarks.

