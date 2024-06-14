Three running for two seats in Lewiston village election

Jun. 14—The Village of Lewiston's residents will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote for two trustee seats, with at least one new trustee assured of election.

Three candidates will run for the seats, incumbent Trustee Nicolas Conde and challengers Leandra Collesano and Jim Fittante. Trustee Dan Gibson is not seeking reelection.

The election will take place from noon to 9 p.m. at the Red Brick Building. The two trustees chosen will be serving four-year terms.

Nicolas Conde

The only incumbent running for re-election, Conde is seeking his fourth term on the board of trustees. He will be running on both Democrat and Republican lines.

"I want to keep the village going in a good direction," Conde said, who has been a village resident for nearly 40 years. He had previously been on the zoning board for 11 years, the recreation board for five years, and was a zoning officer for three years.

While proud of projects done along the Niagara River waterfront, Center Street, and for the DPW, Conde would want to focus on more infrastructure work. The Red Brick Building that houses village offices needs new electrical, restroom, and brick repointing work done, a new water line project on Center Street is in the works, and some leaks in sewer lines need fixing.

Conde also wants to hammer out a new contract with Lewiston Police and finalize work for a new DPW building.

He is also nearing retirement age from his job at MJ Mechanical in Tonawanda, which would give him more time to dedicate to the village.

Leandra Collesano

A fourth-generation Lewistonian who was born and raised in the village, Collesano has long been preparing to get involved in local government, running as a Democrat in this election.

Her father Terry was village mayor for eight years from 2010 to 2018, having been involved for 43 years. She was even involved with his campaigns back then, helping hand out fliers.

"He told me a lot about it," Collesano said. "I felt that this would eventually be the step to take."

A Lewiston-Porter graduate who went to Fredonia for college, Collesano currently works for Thermo Fisher Scientific on Grand Island. She was one of the owners of the recently closed Lewiston Love store, but it might be hard to find a group she has not been involved with in the village.

She had served as a past president of the Historical Association of Lewiston, the current secretary for the Kiwanis Club, the chair for the Lewiston Bicentennial Committee, the Lower Niagara Moose Lodge, and the Lewiston Council on the Arts. She also volunteers at Artpark, the Lewiston History Museum, Habitat for Humanity, the Kiwanis Club's Peach Festival, the Easter egg hunt, and fundraises for the village's fireworks show.

"I was raised to give back to the community," Collesano said.

If elected, Collesano would want to have a transparent village government that has open dialogues with residents and business owners. She also wants to honor Lewiston's historical past while looking to bring in new businesses and highlighting what is great about the village.

"People who know me know I love my hometown," Collesano said. "I can't stop talking about it. Its already great and I want to keep making it better."

Jim Fittante

Fittante is a familiar face for those following preservation efforts in the village.

The head of Fittante Architecture for 15 years, Fittante has sat on the village's historical preservation commission for the past 10 years. Through his company, Fittante has done construction and preservation work throughout Western New York and even into Rochester and Syracuse. Some of his Lewiston work includes work on the Frontier House renovations, the Brickyard Pub, the Lewiston Event Center, Brewed and Bottled, the Battle Flag tavern, the Niagara Falls Country Club, and many residential homes.

"I love Lewiston, my heart is here," said Fittante, who was also born and raised in the village. He also sits on the Upward Niagara Chamber of Commerce and volunteers with Habitat for Humanity

Running as a Republican, Fittante wants to be more involved with village government, mainly to help with any infrastructure projects and master planning. He also wants to make sure the village retains its quaint nature and that its zoning laws are followed, with his 30-plus years of professional experience and village government knowledge being what the board of trustees needs.

"My two daughters grew up here," Fittante said. "It's a great place to live. I just want to keep that character in the village."