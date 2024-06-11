Three road closings to impact Crawford County motorists

The Ohio Department of Transportation is alerting Crawford County residents to three road closures.

Ohio 61 in Crestline will have a single-day closure 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday for movie production filming. The detour route will be Ohio 61 to Arnold Street, east to Ohio 181, north to County Road 330, west to Ohio 61 and reverse.

Road closed logo

Ohio 19, between New Washington Road and Ohio 103, will have a single-day closure 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday for railroad crossing repairs. The detour route will be Ohio 19 north to Ohio 103, west to Ohio 100, north to Ohio 67, north to U.S. 224, east to Ohio 19 and reverse.

Ohio 181, just south of East Bucyrus Street, will close Monday for a culvert replacement. The detour route will be Ohio 181 west to Ohio 309, west to Ohio 61, north to Ohio 181 and reverse. The project is expected to be completed June 28.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: ODOT announces three road closings in Crawford County